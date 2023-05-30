'I Will Win The IPL 2023': Ambati Rayudu's Emphatic Remark Revealed By Deepak Chahar

Prior to the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, CSK’s cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement on Twitter. After the rain-shortened final in Ahmedabad, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans to claim their fifth IPL championship. Rain began to fall during the first over of Super Kings' chase, resulting in a delay of more than two hours. Eventually, with a Ravindra Jadeja four off the last ball, Super Kings completed the revised chase of 171 runs off 15 overs.

Post the match, reacting to their win, Rayudu said, “Yes, we win. It's a fairytale finish. We couldn’t have asked for more.” When asked about his retirement, Deepak Chahar cut in to answer on his behalf. The batsman said, “I will answer for him. We sit together everyday. We had this discussion. He said I will win the final. Every match we had this discussion that I believe I am going to do it.”

“I can smile for the rest of my life"

Rayudu also expressed contentment on ending his IPL journey on a high note. “I can smile for the rest of my life for all the hard work for the last 30 years. I am just happy that I finished on this note,” he added.

Ambati Rayudu started his IPL career in 2010 with the Mumbai Indians before joining the Chennai Super Kings in 2018, where he has since won two championships. After accepting the BCCI's offer in 2009, Mumbai Indian quickly signed Rayudu to play for their IPL team. Rayudu was a key piece in the Mumbai franchise's three tournament victories while playing as a middle-order batsman and part-time wicket-keeper for the Mumbai team. After a 10-year relationship, Chennai Super Kings selected him in a new auction for the IPL's 2018–20 season.