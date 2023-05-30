WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja shares emotional moment with wife Rivaba after CSK win IPL 2023

Ravindra Jadeja once again proved his worth as he helped Chennai Super Kings win a record-equalling fifth IPL trophy early on Tuesday morning. Jadeja smashed two back-to-back boundaries on the final two deliveries of the final over to help CSK win the IPL 2023 final 5 wickets. After hitting the winning runs toward the fine leg region, Jadeja ran across the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium to celebrate the victory. CSK skipper MS Dhoni was seen lifting Jadeja up in his arms after the match-winning moment.

Meanwhile, Jadeja’s wife Rivaba was also present at the stadium and was cheering for her husband when he finished the game for CSK. After the match, Rivaba, who is also a BJP MLA, came down to the ground to congratulate Jadeja for the win. She was seen hugging Jadeja near the boundary rope. A picture of them hugging each other is doing rounds on social media.

Two shots of excellence and composure!



Two shots of excellence and composure!

Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way 🙌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/EbJPBGGGFu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

Sir Ravindra Jadeja, you r Rockstar ⭐ pic.twitter.com/pbQ5VL8nIW — Sumit (@SuMiT_chturvdi_) May 30, 2023

IPL 2023 Final: GT vs CSK

Earlier, Gujarat Titans smashed a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Sai Sudharsan played a sensational knock of 96 off 47 balls to help his side post the huge total on the board. Wriddhiman Saha also scored a half-century. However, the match was interrupted by rain just after the start of the second innings. CSK was then given a target of 171 runs in 15 overs, which they chased it down to win their fifth IPL title.

Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a four when CSK needed 10 off 2 balls to win. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube also played contributing knocks.

