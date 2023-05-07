'I'll Get My Hundred In One Of Them'; Shubman Gill Opens Up On Missing Maiden IPL Century

Shubman Gill was a huge catalyst in Gujarat Titans’ maiden IPL triumph last season as his bat did all the talking. This season too, the Indian opener has displayed some exceptional innings and led his side to a massive victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. However, Gill missed his maiden century by a whisker as he remained unbeaten on 94.

Gujarat registered their eighth win as they are very much on course to their successive playoff appearance in IPL. Despite missing out on an IPL century, the 23-year-old said he will get his century in one of the remaining games.

Shubman Gill opens up on missing out on his first IPL century

"It was in my mind but I missed out on the bouncer I hit for a single. No worries though, there are 5-6 games left and hopefully I'll get my hundred in one of them.

"It was hot but the start we got off to, thanks to Wriddhi bhai, meant it was important for us continue going with the momentum. It was a good wicket, got a bit difficult as it was a dry wicket and the odd ball was stopping. But with the hard ball, it was coming on nicely. (On mixing power with style and skillful shots) It's all about practicing, knowing your game, work along with your technique to adapt."

Gill also lavished praises on his partner in crime Wriddhiman Saha as together they forged a staggering 142-run partnership for the first wicket. Saha played a brilliant knock of 81, which further eased Titans’ path to a deserved victory.

"Not technically an easy day as they did well in the powerplay. But Mohit and the bowlers did well to restrict them. Saha is fantastic to bat with and have a bond. He's played from the first season, the way he maintains fitness and offers company is phenomenal.

"It was important for me to wait for the opportunity, control yourself and not get carried away. Before this match, I think I hadn't scored a six in the last two games and this time I didn't hit a four till the 17th over so I try to keep working on my skills."

Gujarat Titans will now face the Mumbai Indians on 12th May in their next match in IPL 2023.

With inputs from ANI.