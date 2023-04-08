IPL 2023: Any Idea How Rohit Sharma Spends His Day When Not Playing For Mumbai? VIDEO

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in IPL history and he has five championship trophies with Mumbai Indians to back this claim. Rohit is currently leading the franchise for the 10th year in a row and his side is still looking for its first win of the season. Mumbai Indians played Royal Challengers Bangalore in its opening match on April 2 and got decimated by a massive margin of 8 wickets.

Earlier on Friday, Mumbai Indians took to their official Twitter handle to share a video, showing 'one full day' of skipper Rohit Sharma. The video starts with Rohit working out hard in the gym before going to the ground for practice. Rohit could be seen hitting some big shots in the footage shared by the five-time champions on the micro-blogging platform. Rohit can also be seen having a chat with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who is the mentor of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns against Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of IPL 2023 on Saturday. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. This match is going to be an important one for the Rohit Sharma-led side given that they have failed to perform in the IPL for the past three seasons straight. Mumbai have not performed well since winning the title in 2021.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard Wants Mumbai Indians Batters To Fire In Unison Against CSK

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XIs

Predicted batting XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Kumar Karthikeya, Jofra Archer

Predicted bowling XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Benrendorff, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Sign Australian Speedster, Who Cost 8 Crore In IPL 2021, To Support Archer

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Team

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

Image: Mumbai Indians