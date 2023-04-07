IPL 2023: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have named in Riley Meredith as the replacement for injured Jhye Richardson. The Blue and Gold franchise signed Meredith as a replacement for a price of INR 1.50 crores. This is not the first time the right-arm Australian fast bowler is a part of the franchise.

Riley Meredith was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League 2022 but failed to deliver and gave runs at an economy rate of 8.42 and was released ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The season proved to be very poor for MI as well as they finished in the tenth position at the end of the season. Meredith has also played for Punjab Kings before in the IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians sign Riley Meredith in place of Jhye Richardson

Talking about Riley Meredith's recent performance, the right-arm Australian fast bowler had a good Big Bash League season and picked up 21 wickets from 14 matches. Meredith till now has played 77 T20s and has picked up 100 wickets.

Coming to Mumbai Indians' current scenario in the Indian Premier League 2023, they will take on Chennai Super Kings in their next match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 8, 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side after suffering a thrashing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru by eight wickets will try to return to winning ways and also open their account in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand after facing a defeat against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad, defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their last match at Chepauk and would like to continue their form against MI as well.

MI vs CSK encounter is often termed as an El Classico by the fans as both the teams in total have nine Indian Premier League titles.

CSK's pace attack will get strengthened as South African fast bowler Sisansa Magala has joined the team ahead of the clash whereas on the other hand, Mumbai Indians are feeling the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the pace attack and would like to perform well with the ball ahead of the most important match.