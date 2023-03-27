IPL 2023: Chris Gayle Reveals He Is Better Than Virat Kohli, Shares Funny RCB Incident

IPL 2023: West Indies legend Chris Gayle recently shared an interesting anecdote involving former India captain Virat Kohli. Gayle revealed that when he and Virat were teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they used to dance a lot in the dressing room. Gayle said he would show Kohli and the boys a few moves, adding that he soon realised "Virat's got the skills." Gayle claimed that he was a better dancer than Kohli, be it an Indian dance or a Caribbean dance. \

The Universe Boss while speaking in an episode of 'My Time with Virat' on JioCinema said:

"I’d show them a few moves and realise Virat’s got the skills. He can move, you know. But if it’s an Indian dance, Chris Gayle will win. if it’s a Caribbean dance, Chris Gayle will win!

Chris Gayle narrates a never-heard-before tale

Gayle also narrated a never-heard-before incident involving Kohli. Gayle revealed that in one particular season, Kohli was the Orange Cap holder because the latter was scoring a lot of runs. The West Indies great stated that he came and scored some quick runs in the last two or three games to become the highest run scorer, snatching the Orange Cap from Kohli. Gayle said the reaction of Kohli after that was very funny.

"One thing I remember, just to go back a bit, I remember Virat was the Orange Cap holder one particular season. I was getting runs but he was more of the guy at the time scoring a lot of runs. Then, bam bam, two or three games, whatever the case may be, I became the Orange Cap holder. He was like, ‘man this guy just came in, bang bang bang, and became the Orange Cap holder?’ It was just a funny thing that I’ll always remember,

"We had some great memories batting together. Those moments we will always cherish. Those dance moves off the field also, I am sure you can see them on social media, I will cherish those things as well,” remarked Gayle. “Batting with Virat was just fantastic. I like the passion he has for the game. I like his passion and his work ethic, it’s fantastic. You have to give him credit for that and he wants to show it with his performances,

Gayle and Kohli played together for the RCB for seven years. The duo scored hundreds of runs for the franchise while batting together in the league. Gayle, however, left RCB to move to Punjab Kings in 2018. Gayle announced his retirement from the tournament in 2021. Gayle and Kohli reunited after a gap of five years at last night's RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru. The 'Universe Boss' was officially inducted into RCB's Hall of Fame at the event and his jersey number 333 was also retired.

