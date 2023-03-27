IPL 2023: Crowd Goes Wild As Maxwell, Kohli Train Hard In Nets During RCB 'Unbox'- WATCH

The Indian cricketing community was up for a treat on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted the much anticipated RCB Unbox event, in front of a jam-packed crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While the team retired the jerseys of RCB legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, the franchise also unveiled their new playing kits for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Another big highlight of the evening was the Chinnaswamy crowd watching Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell training in the nets.

The entire stadium erupted with cheers of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ on Sunday evening, as the former captain made his way out to the field. Meanwhile, he and Maxwell were seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the RCB ‘Unbox’ event in a video currently going viral on the Internet. At the same time, in a video shared by the franchise on Instagram, the crowd can be seen cheering their favorite RCB stars.

Virat Kohli and Maxwell start practice ahead of IPL 2023.#RCBUnboxpic.twitter.com/RHOOkw10Gh — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 26, 2023

The RCB ‘Unbox’ event was held in stunning fashion at RCB’s home ground on Sunday evening. The 2023 season will mark RCB’s return to their den for the first time since 2019. The Faf du Plessis-led side will begin their campaign in the 2023 edition of the tournament with the game against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on April 2.

IPL 2023 is scheduled to kick off on March 31 with the Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni clash (Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A total of 70 league-stage games will be played during IPL 2023, before the action shifts to the playoff. The tournament will be played in the home and away format in 2023, for the first time after three seasons.

RCB Team 2023: Full Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2023

RCB’s full squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell