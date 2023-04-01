Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Chris Gayle's Debut In Comm Box During GT Vs CSK Clash Leaves Netizens Miffed

Gayle's debut innings in the commentary box haven't gone well with the viewers as calls have been made to remove him from the IPL commentary panel

Anirban Sarkar
Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle made his foray into IPL commentary as the former West Indies batsman is doing commentary in the Indian Premier League. His new stint is for Jio Cinema who acquired the digital rights of IPL for the next five years. A number of former cricketers have been roped in by Jio to make this tournament more exciting.

Netizens slam Chris Gayle for his poor commentary on Jio Cinema

But Gayle's debut innings in the commentary box haven't gone well with the viewers as calls have been made to remove him from the commentary panel. Netizens have provided their fiery reactions on social media.

CSK vs GT: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, R Hangargekar

Gujarat Titans playing XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

CSK vs GT: Impact Player list
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, S Senapati, S Rasheed, N Sindhu, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma

