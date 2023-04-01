IPL 2023: Chris Gayle's Debut In Comm Box During GT Vs CSK Clash Leaves Netizens Miffed

Chris Gayle made his foray into IPL commentary as the former West Indies batsman is doing commentary in the Indian Premier League. His new stint is for Jio Cinema who acquired the digital rights of IPL for the next five years. A number of former cricketers have been roped in by Jio to make this tournament more exciting.

Netizens slam Chris Gayle for his poor commentary on Jio Cinema

But Gayle's debut innings in the commentary box haven't gone well with the viewers as calls have been made to remove him from the commentary panel. Netizens have provided their fiery reactions on social media.

@JioCinema, please get the regular commentators on for IPL streaming, Chris gayle is only good with bat and definitely not with mic. Lot of LOL and less commentary when he is around. ABD needs to grow up as well... @IPL @bhogleharsha @RaviShastriOfc — sunil kumar (@sunilku65631894) March 31, 2023

Chris Gayle’s Commentary is below Par — Rishan (@rishrs6) March 31, 2023

This meme is what #ChrisGayle is doing during commentary on #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/OzYkI5hGWY — Funny Bee 🐝 (@MujheSabAataHai) March 31, 2023

Chris Gayle and Grame Swann commentary bit too casual for my taste. @JioCinema and they are speaking at the same time and can't hear either one of them. Lastly too much laughing and almost getting annoying — Rakesh (@Rakesh02864260) March 31, 2023

Chris Gayle is at his WORST, perfect example of how a commentator should not be — The Rogue Prince (@JonSnow365) March 31, 2023

Still no substance, no substantial speak on strategy, player's strength. I heard them humoring Dube's surname! And Chris Gayle's laugh is not pleasing to ears! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Saurabh Bhardwaj (@Saurabhsays_) March 31, 2023

CSK vs GT: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, R Hangargekar

Gujarat Titans playing XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

CSK vs GT: Impact Player list

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, S Senapati, S Rasheed, N Sindhu, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma