IPL 2023: MS Dhoni failed to replicate his cricketing heroics on his return to the cricket pitch a role he has been doing with perfection since the inception of the Indian Premier League. The CSK captain has gifted us many prized innings but he could manage only 14 runs in 7 balls as CSK posted a competitive 178 runs at the end of the first innings. The 41-year-old did show a glimpse of his brilliance with a massive six of Joshua Little's ball.

Ravi Kishan's commentary on MS Dhoni's six goes viral on social media

Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan who is also doing a commentary stint was in the box when Dhoni cleared the rope with a massive shot. Kishan couldn't hide his excitement. He was heard saying, "Chakka. Jiyoo! Jiyoo jawan!Jiyoo re bhojpuriya. "

"The little boy from Ranchi, has impressed the entire country and the world. "

Kishan went on to add, "Sixer! what a shot bhojpuriya! Ball carried its way to the fence. Dhoni is synonymous with responsibility. Responsibility towards the captaincy, responsibility as a player. responsibility towards the fans. responsibility towards his country. It is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Three balls left and the entire country is hoping for a six, six and a four."

GT vs CSK: Ravi Kishan's commentary took very little time to get viral

Ravi Kishan commentary 😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/86bKiGwekv — Ravi Sinha (Music Addict) (@_ravitweets) March 31, 2023

CSK vs GT: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, R Hangargekar

Gujarat Titans playing XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

CSK vs GT: Impact Player list

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, S Senapati, S Rasheed, N Sindhu, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma