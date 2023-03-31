Quick links:
Image: ravikishann/Twitter/BCCI
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni failed to replicate his cricketing heroics on his return to the cricket pitch a role he has been doing with perfection since the inception of the Indian Premier League. The CSK captain has gifted us many prized innings but he could manage only 14 runs in 7 balls as CSK posted a competitive 178 runs at the end of the first innings. The 41-year-old did show a glimpse of his brilliance with a massive six of Joshua Little's ball.
Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan who is also doing a commentary stint was in the box when Dhoni cleared the rope with a massive shot. Kishan couldn't hide his excitement. He was heard saying, "Chakka. Jiyoo! Jiyoo jawan!Jiyoo re bhojpuriya. "
"The little boy from Ranchi, has impressed the entire country and the world. "
Kishan went on to add, "Sixer! what a shot bhojpuriya! Ball carried its way to the fence. Dhoni is synonymous with responsibility. Responsibility towards the captaincy, responsibility as a player. responsibility towards the fans. responsibility towards his country. It is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Three balls left and the entire country is hoping for a six, six and a four."
Ravi Kishan commentary 😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/86bKiGwekv— Ravi Sinha (Music Addict) (@_ravitweets) March 31, 2023
Swag of #RaviKishan with Dhoni dhamaka in #bhojpuri ❤️❤️#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/mBcfgNNpUP— saurabh raj🇮🇳 (@saurabhRajIndia) March 31, 2023
Whole world - (MSD) Mahendra Singh Dhoni.— Shreya Singh (@shreyasingh6828) March 31, 2023
Meanwhile:
Ravi Kishan- (MSD) Maharaj Sixer Deda. 😂
.#iplopeningceremony #bhojpuri #MSDhoni𓃵 #ipl2023 #TATAIPL2023 #csk #Memes #cricketmemes #Trending #funnyvideo #viralvideo #mahi #MSDhoni #MSD pic.twitter.com/nwiAPolXYz
Ravi Kishan commentary 😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/86bKiGwekv— Ravi Sinha (Music Addict) (@_ravitweets) March 31, 2023
CSK vs GT: Confirmed Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings playing XI: MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, R Hangargekar
Gujarat Titans playing XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal
CSK vs GT: Impact Player list
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, S Senapati, S Rasheed, N Sindhu, Tushar Deshpande
Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma