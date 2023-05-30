Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Who Won What And How Much Money? Here's The Complete List Of Awards

Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in IPL 2023, this time by defeating Gujarat Titans, which earned them their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Amrit Burman
IPL 2023: Who won what and how much money? Here's the complete list of awards

MS Dhone-led Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in IPL 2023, this time by defeating Gujarat Titans. (Image | PTI)


Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in IPL 2023, this time by defeating Gujarat Titans, which earned them their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on Monday. The historic match, which was affected by rains, saw Chennai snatch away victory from Gujarat's mouth with a 5-wicket margin in a rain-curtailed final that took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With a mammoth 215-run chase against the Gujarat Titans, players of the Chennai Super Kings on Monday evening showcased their high-voltage performance after the chase got curtailed due to the downpour. CSK's hard-earned win in a dramatic game had many heroes who ensured victory. Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja—all of them played a small but great part in sealing the victory and equaling the Mumbai Indians' record for most IPL titles. Ravindra Jadeja finished the match in MS Dhone style as he hit the ball off the boundary for a sixer and a four in the last two balls.

Apart from the winners’ trophy for CSK and the runners-up cheque and medal for GT, there were several individual awards given away to the players. Let us take a look at the award winners of the IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Awards list

  • Winners: Chennai Super Kings (Rs 20 crore)
  • Runners up: Gujarat Titans (12.5 crore)
  • Shubman Gill wins the Orange Cap (890) award.
  • Mohammad Shami wins the Purple Cap (28) award.
  • Ajinkya Rahane wins the Fairplay of the Season award.
  • Rashid Khan wins the Catch of the Season award.
  • Faf du Plessis wins the Longest Six of the Season (115m) award.
  • Shubman Gill wins the Most Fours (84) award.
  • Shubman Gill wins the Most Valuable Player of the Season award.
  • Shubman Gill wins the Dream11 Gamechanger of the Season award.
  • Glenn Maxwell wins the Super Striker of the Season award.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal wins the Emerging Player of the Year award.
  • Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium bags the award for the Best Venues of the Season.

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT