IPL 2023: Who won what and how much money? Here's the complete list of awards

Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in IPL 2023, this time by defeating Gujarat Titans, which earned them their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on Monday. The historic match, which was affected by rains, saw Chennai snatch away victory from Gujarat's mouth with a 5-wicket margin in a rain-curtailed final that took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With a mammoth 215-run chase against the Gujarat Titans, players of the Chennai Super Kings on Monday evening showcased their high-voltage performance after the chase got curtailed due to the downpour. CSK's hard-earned win in a dramatic game had many heroes who ensured victory. Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja—all of them played a small but great part in sealing the victory and equaling the Mumbai Indians' record for most IPL titles. Ravindra Jadeja finished the match in MS Dhone style as he hit the ball off the boundary for a sixer and a four in the last two balls.

Apart from the winners’ trophy for CSK and the runners-up cheque and medal for GT, there were several individual awards given away to the players. Let us take a look at the award winners of the IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Awards list

Purple Cap holder @MdShami11 scalped 2️⃣8️⃣ wickets during the season to bag the Purple Cap 👌👌



Congratulations to the #TATAIPL Finalist on a wonderful season with the ball 👏👏#Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/qy0qRmqKwj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

Shubman Gill won hearts with the bat & scored 8️⃣9️⃣0️⃣ runs to bag the Orange Cap 👏



He scored three centuries this season and played some pivotal knocks to guide his team to the Final 👌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/X9Qxktp6SS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023