IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Shivam Mavi Wants To Surprise Teams With Special Skill | READ

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans pacer Shivam Mavi has said that he is backing himself to execute some hits with tailenders in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mavi believes that lower-order batting has become very important for all teams, especially in the shortest format. Mavi stated that he has prepared himself to score at least 30-35 runs toward the end while batting with tailenders.

"You would have witnessed that (lower order) batting has become very important for all teams in the last 1-2 years, irrespective of the teams whether it is your country or IPL or any domestic side. If you are able to execute 2-3 hits then it is very beneficial to your side. I am backing myself to score say 30-35 runs towards the end with the tail-end batters," Mavi was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Mavi further revealed that he has developed a special delivery for IPL 2023. The U-19 World Cup-winning player said that he will talk about the delivery only after he is able to execute it in the league. Mavi said that he is done with 99 percent of the work but the delivery is still in progress.

"I have planned a special delivery for this IPL, will not mention here what it is but hopefully I am able to execute it and then I will talk about it. I am at 99 per cent with it, the work is still in progress," he added.

Mavi was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' squad until IPL 2022. Mavi was bought by the two-time champions ahead of the IPL 2018 auction following his impressive performance at that year's U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. He was traded by KKR to Gujarat Titans late last year before the IPL 2023 auction.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Full Squad

Gujarat Titans' full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

Image: BCCI