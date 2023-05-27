IPL 2023: Here's Everything To Know About The Prize Money That Is On The Line

IPL 2023: Riding on Shubman Gill's brilliance, Gujarat Titans scripted a brilliant victory over Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 to book a place in the IPL final. Chennai Super Kings already made their way into the summit clash and a mouthwatering tie could be expected in Ahmedabad on 28th May. The battle between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya has already triggered a massive encouragement amongst the fans and the final could break all the barriers the cash-rich tournament has ever seen in the past.

The prize money offered by IPL has seen a multifold rise since its inception in 2008. For the first two seasons, the winning teams used to get INR 4.8 crores for lifting the IPL title while the runner-up received a sum of 2.4 crores. But IPL's exponential rise over the years has also been factored in by the BCCI as they have manoeuvred the prize money according to the growth of the competition.

How much the IPL winning side will get in prize money?

The IPL itself currently is a multi-billion dollar industry as several people are directly and indirectly connected with this cricketing extravagant which generally happens in a two-month window.

Gujarat Titans got richer by a whopping INR 20 crore last season and the winning team is scheduled to get the same amount as there haven't been any revisions announced by the stakeholders. The runner-up will get 13 crores while teams finishing third and fourth will receive 7 and 6.5 crore respectively.

Both Orange Cup and Purple Cup holders will be awarded 15 lakhs each while the Emerging Player of the tournament will receive a cash prize of 20 lakhs. Apart from these the most valuable player of the season also is complimented with a cheque of 12 lakhs. The 16th season of the IPL will also witness a mesmerizing closing ceremony as Jonita Gandhi, Nucleya, Divine and King will perform at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK IPL 2023 squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).

Ruled out: Mukesh Choudhary, Kyle Jamieson

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.