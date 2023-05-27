Due to the unpredictable weather conditions in Gujarat, there is a chance that the IPL 2023 final may be affected by rain. Recently, heavy rainfall and strong winds caused a 30-minute delay during Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the same venue. If similar weather persists in the region leading up to the final, it could potentially impact the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

As far as the IPL 2023 finals is concerned, if it gets affected by rain, then there is a reserve day and the summit clash in that case will be played on May 29, 2023.The playing conditions of the IPL also states that a match result can only be determined if both teams have completed a minimum of 5 overs each. In such cases, the DLS method is applied to determine the result. If the minimum number of overs is not completed, the match is considered abandoned, and both teams receive one point each.

What happens if CSK vs GT is washed out?

This is an interesting scenario as far as a rain-hit IPL Final is concerned. There will be a few rounds of official inspection before the toss can play out and the reserve day will come into the picture only if there is no play or a minimum of five overs can't be completed. The reserve day for the IPL finals is May 29, 2023. This will only be possible if there is no game at all.

The CSK vs GT final will not lose any over, play starts by 9:30 pm.

For at least a 5-over game, IPL 2023 final has to start by 11:56 pm.

If play is not possible by 11:56 pm. Then it goes to reserve day

After 9:30, one over will be deducted after every 4.5 minutes of loss of play.

It's worth mentioning that in the IPL 2022 playing conditions, there was an additional time allowance of 120 minutes for each playoff match. This means that the final match could start as late as 10:10 PM (considering the original 8 PM start time) without reducing the number of overs. However, the exact start time for the final match and the existence of a reserve day are yet to be confirmed.

IPL 2023 closing ceremony: List of performers

King Divine Jonita Gandhi Nucleya

While King and Nucleya will open the show on Sunday, Divine and Jonita Gandhi are slated to perform during the mid-innings break. There are several reports that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will also grace the occasion.

When will the IPL 2023 closing ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 28, Sunday. The performances are slated to begin at 6:00 PM IST followed by the match between CSK and GT at 7:30 PM.

How to watch the IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be broadcast live on multiple channels of Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on JioCinema.

