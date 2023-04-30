'We Know What Jofra Can Do': Mark Boucher Drops Massive Update On Jofra Archer

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer's fitness has been a concerning matter for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. The bowler was bought in the 2022 mega auction and didn't play any part last season as he was on the sidelines for an injury. Mumbai had hoped they would get to see a pairing of Jasprit Bumrah and Archer but Bumrah's unavailability has added extra pressure on the English international.

Archer only played a handful of games this time as he seemingly has been struggling with his injury in IPL. There were reports hovering of him travelling to Belgium for elbow surgery pretty recently. But Archer recently made a statement refuting all the claims as he put out a tweet calling out all the lies.

Jofra Archer tweeted, "Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem."

Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy.



Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem . — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2023

Mark Boucher confirms Jofra Archer travelled to Belgium for a surgery

But Mumbai head coach Mark Boucher has now confirmed that the fast bowler did travel to Belgium for a small surgery. One being asked about the issue he answered, "Yes, he was (in Belgium for surgery).

"We all know what Jofra can do. He's been a fantastic bowler for many years now. So, he adds a different dimension to our attack. Obviously, some good pace. He can bowl with the new ball and he's very good at the death as well. It (death overs) is one area where we've struggled a bit. So, he can hopefully come in and fulfil that role, bowling in those situations."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal