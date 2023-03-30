IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Name Injury Replacement For Mukesh Choudhary

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have officially named Akash Singh as the replacement for Mukesh Choudhary who is going to miss the entire IPL 2023. The pacer showed much promise last season as CSK finished in the 9th position. The four-times champions will face Gujarat Giants in the opening match.

Chennai Super Kings named an uncapped left-arm pacer as a replacement for Mukesh Choudhary

The southern giants confirmed the development. An official statement read: "Left-arm pacer Akash Singh has replaced Mukesh Choudhary in the Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023. Mukesh has been ruled out of the tournament as he is recovering from a stress fracture.

Akash was a part of the India Under-19 squad that finished as the runners-up in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. He picked up 7 wickets in 6 matches in the tournament at an average of 22. The 20-year-old has overall played nine T20 matches and has taken 7 wickets. He has also played 9 List A matches and 5 First-Class games.

He was a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in IPL 2021."

CSK squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh , Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

CSK Team 2023: Full schedule