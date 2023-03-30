IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Is On The Verge Of Breaking 'MASSIVE' Rohit Sharma Record | READ

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the cash-rich T20 league will begin on March 31, 2023, and the first encounter of the tournament will be played between the reigning champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the upcoming tournament that is set to garner innumerable eyeballs across the globe, Chennai Super Kings captain is on the verge of leveling up with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's elite record.

MS Dhoni on the verge of breaking Rohit Sharma's 'MASSIVE' record

Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma holds the record of winning the most Player of the Match record as of now. The MI and the Indian team skipper has won the award 18 times. MS Dhoni stands second in the list and has won the prize17 times and now has the chance to level the number in CSK's upcoming campaign, their first match being against the Gujarat Titans. Yusuf Pathan is third on the list with 16 Player of the Match titles.

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League and has won four IPL trophies with his leadership for the 'Yellow Army'. He last won the title in 2021 but failed to replicate the magic in 2022. Much to everybody's surprise, Chennai Super Kings weren't even able to make it to the playoffs in the 15th edition.

The first match of Indian Premier League 2023 will be contested between Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings. Hardik Pandya, undoubtedly was excellent as a captain in the last season for the Titans and led them to the title. Hardik has also been leading the Indian T20I side in the absence of Rohit Sharma and has enjoyed a decent run so far.

On the other hand, there will be MS Dhoni whose cabinet is filled with major achievements and also is the second most successful captain in the history of IPL. Dhoni-led CSK has managed to reach the playoffs of every IPL season leaving the 2020 and the 2022 seasons. The Chennai-based franchise has a pretty balanced squad this season and has all the reasons to lift the title for the fifth time this season.