IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Gets Rousing Reception As CSK Train At Chepauk | WATCH VIDEO

Chepauk were full house as supporters couldn't wait to witness their favourite Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the ground as CSK held their first open practice session.

Anirban Sarkar
MS Dhoni walks out to bat in Chepauk

Image: chennaiipl/Instagram


IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful franchises of all time in the Indian Premier League. Following a very poor last season, they will have one more shot under the strict supervision of Mahendra Singh Dhoni this time around. CSK will take on reigning champions Gujarat Titans in the opening fixture of the IPL on March 31st, 2023.

MS Dhoni received a rousing welcome at Chepauk

As CSK conducted their first open practice session and as expected Chepauk was a full house. Supporters couldn't wait to witness their favourite "Thala" on the ground. The official Instagram handle of CSK uploaded a video where the crowd can be seen cheering for a certain MS Dhoni as appeared from the pavilion and made his way towards the crease. MS Dhoni received a rousing welcome. The MA Chidambaram stadium will host its first IPL game after a hiatus of fours years. It remains to be seen how the excitement catches up as the tournament unfolds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Chennai Super Kings full IPL 2023 fixtures

  • GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs CSK on  April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST
  • RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs PBKS on  April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
  • LSG vs CSK  on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST
