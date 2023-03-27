IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Gets Rousing Reception As CSK Train At Chepauk | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful franchises of all time in the Indian Premier League. Following a very poor last season, they will have one more shot under the strict supervision of Mahendra Singh Dhoni this time around. CSK will take on reigning champions Gujarat Titans in the opening fixture of the IPL on March 31st, 2023.

MS Dhoni received a rousing welcome at Chepauk

As CSK conducted their first open practice session and as expected Chepauk was a full house. Supporters couldn't wait to witness their favourite "Thala" on the ground. The official Instagram handle of CSK uploaded a video where the crowd can be seen cheering for a certain MS Dhoni as appeared from the pavilion and made his way towards the crease. MS Dhoni received a rousing welcome. The MA Chidambaram stadium will host its first IPL game after a hiatus of fours years. It remains to be seen how the excitement catches up as the tournament unfolds.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Chennai Super Kings full IPL 2023 fixtures