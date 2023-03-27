Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Where Will MS Dhoni Bat For CSK In IPL 2023? Check CSK Predicted XI

As the Indian Premier League is around the corner let's have a look at Chennai Super Kings' possible strongest starting XI in this season.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
MS Dhoni in action for CSK

Image: iplt20.com


IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will seek a fresh start when they start their Indian Premier League campaign against Gujarat Titans on 31st March, 2023. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedbad and will witness defending champions lock horns with the four time champions. CSK had a shambolic performance in the last edition when they grabbed just four wins in 14 matches in the IPL. But they seem to have accumulated a crop of talented players this time and anything less than a spot in the top four would be a disappointment for the Dhoni-led franchise.

This could be MSD's last season in the yellow jersey and the onus will be on the former Indian skipper to lead his side all the way to glory for one last time. 

CSK's strongest possible XI for IPL 2023

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh

CSK's full squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

CSK Team 2023: Full schedule

  • GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs CSK on  April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST
  • RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs PBKS on  April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
  • LSG vs CSK  on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT