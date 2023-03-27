IPL 2023: Where Will MS Dhoni Bat For CSK In IPL 2023? Check CSK Predicted XI

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will seek a fresh start when they start their Indian Premier League campaign against Gujarat Titans on 31st March, 2023. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedbad and will witness defending champions lock horns with the four time champions. CSK had a shambolic performance in the last edition when they grabbed just four wins in 14 matches in the IPL. But they seem to have accumulated a crop of talented players this time and anything less than a spot in the top four would be a disappointment for the Dhoni-led franchise.

This could be MSD's last season in the yellow jersey and the onus will be on the former Indian skipper to lead his side all the way to glory for one last time.

CSK's strongest possible XI for IPL 2023

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh

CSK's full squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

CSK Team 2023: Full schedule