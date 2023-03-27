IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Shows His 'Yellove' By Painting M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Chairs - WATCH

IPL 2023: Ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League wherein each team is gearing up for the much-awaited tournament, the IPL is also returning to its home and away matches format after three seasons. The fans will now see their favorite teams and players play in front of them. Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful teams in the world's toughest T20 league and almost has fans from all over the world.

CSK will play their first match at home against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 3, 2023, after a gap of three years, and now that the Chennai team has begun to train at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the season, team skipper MS Dhoni was seen painting the chairs with yellow paint for the fans.

MS Dhoni shows "Yellove" for the fans

“𝑫𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒀𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆”

Anbuden Awaiting for April 3🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/eKp2IzGHfm — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023

MS Dhoni is the second most successful captain after Rohit Sharma to win most IPL matches and also has led the Chennai Super Kings to four Indian Premier League titles. The Chennai franchise has an impressive home record at Chepauk and seeing their squad it will once be very difficult for the other teams to beat them at home.

MS Dhoni has been leading the CSK franchise the season one of the IPL and has always ensured that the team reaches the playoff stage every season. However, the team was not able to make it to the playoffs in the 2020 and 2022 seasons.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 the team will aim to win the IPL trophy for the fifth time and equal the Mumbai Indians record which holds the record of most IPL titles.

The Indian Premier League 2023 will begin on March 31, 2023, with the first match set to be played between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.