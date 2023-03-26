IPL 2023: New Zealand Superstars Join MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of 16th Season

IPL 2023: With just less than a week left in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League all ten teams have started to prepare for the upcoming season. Players from all over the world have started to join their teams ahead of the upcoming season and also are taking part in practice sessions

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League and till now have won four IPL trophies. Like every other team, CSK has also started its practice session in Chennai ahead of the season. Players are joining the team and the new bunch of players to join the team are New Zealand players Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner.

Chennai Super Kings on their official social media handle posted a photo of Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner together and wrote, "Brightening your TL with a 𝑲𝒊𝒘𝒊k update."

Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner join Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023

Devon Conway joined Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2022 and played seven matches for the franchise. He opened alongside Ruturaj Gaekwad and made 252 runs at an average of 42. Mitchell Santner has been a part of the CSK franchise since 2018 and till now has scored 54 runs and picked up 12 wickets in the 12 matches he has played.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, the four-time Indian Premier League champions will be hoping to win the title this season after a disappointing 2022 season. CSK last won the IPL title in 2021 when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals.

The MS Dhoni-led franchise will begin its campaign on March 31, 2023, and will play against the reigning champions Gujarat Titans. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL has returned to its home and away matches format as it used to be played till the 2019 season. The last three seasons of the tournament were either played in the UAE or in selected venues. This is being said to be MS Dhonis final season in the IPL and he certainly will leave no stone unturned to win the 5th trophy under his leadership for the franchise.