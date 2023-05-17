'He knows how to run the dressing room': India great asked to replace Ricky Ponting as DC coach

It has been a disappointing season for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 as they became the first team to be ruled out from the playoff contention. Despite accumulating a competitive squad ahead of this campaign the David Warner-led franchise has failed to put up a valiant display and is currently languishing at the bottom of the table. There have been reports of Delhi planning to overhaul their coaching staff due to their underwhelming display in the cash-rich tournament.

Ricky Ponting has been in charge of Delhi since 2018 and there will be severe scrutiny of his performance too. Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan came up with an absolutely unique idea for Delhi if the franchise is to change its coach. Sourav Ganguly who was appointed as Delhi's director of Cricket Operations ahead of the ongoing IPL campaign, is Pathan's preferred choice for Delhi's next head coach. During an interaction with Star Sports, the former Delhi Daredevils pacer coined the idea.

"Sourav Ganguly's presence in the Delhi dugout is a big deal. I think if Dada is given the responsibility of coach as well, he can make a big difference in this team. Dada has knowledge of the psychology of Indian players. He knows how to run the dressing room and Delhi should definitely take advantage of that.

"At the time of the toss, Warner has said that his team has now started preparing for the next season and in this context, it would not be wrong to see Ganguly in a changed role."

Pathan debuted under the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain and went on to prove his mettle in both white and red ball formats. Delhi have two remaining games in their schedule and they will host Chennai Super Kings in their last game at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 20th May.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel (replacement).