IPL 2023: Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple cap leaders after LSG beats SRH by 5 wickets

IPL 2023 witnessed a change in the points table as Lucknow Super Giants aced a tricky chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad. LSG defeated SRH by 5 wickets. Krunal Pandya was adjudged as the man of the match for his all-round performance.

In the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad's newly appointed captain Aiden Markram won the match and chose to bat. The openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal could only add 21 runs before Agarwal got picked up in the extra cover region by Marcus Stonis. Singh and Rahul Tripathi then got together and gave the impression of handling the innings, however, they could only put on 29 runs. At the score of 50, Hyderabad lost Anmolpreet. He got out after making 31 runs. At no.4 the captain walked in and much to the dismay of SRH's new leader and fans Aiden Markram bowled out on the first ball he faced in the new outfit. Following that, the representatives of the Orange army lost their way and could only put 121 on the board.

In response, Supergiants got off to a breezy start courtesy of Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul. The opening duo lessened 35 from the target before Mayers held out at the deep square leg by Agarwal. Deepak Hooda, who came in 3, could not carry on the scoring with KL Rahul and fell cheaply after adding 7 runs. LSG got the match-winning partnership in the form of Rahul and Krunal Pandya. Buoyont by his bowling spell, Pandya also contributed with the bat and made 34 runs to lay the foundation of victory. At the fag end, Lucknow lost a couple of wickets but in the end, got home with 5 wickets and 24 balls to spare.

IPL Points table 2023: LSG soar to the top

Following a win over SRH, LSG are now at the top of the top. Here's the updated IPL 2023 points table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap Standings after LSG vs SRH match

Ruturaj Gaikwad still holds the Orange cap. The CSK opener could further distance himself from other batsmen as Chennai is set to face Mumbai Indians today. Here's the updated Orange Cap list.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Purple Cap Standings after LSG vs SRH match

Though Mark Wood did not feature for LSG in the match against SRH, he is still at the summit position when it comes to the department of leading wicket-takers list.

The IPL action will continue. Today, another doubleheader is lined up. At 3:30 PM IST Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals, and at 7:30 PM IST Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will write the script of the 1000th match of the eminent league.