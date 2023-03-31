Even MS Dhoni Can't Help But Groove To Arijit Singh's Mesmerizing Voice

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
Live Score Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: The Indian Premier League announced its arrival in a grand manner as the cricketing extravaganza made an explosive entrance in the 16th edition of the tournament. The IPL opening ceremony saw mesmerising performances from the likes of Rashmika Mandanna and Tammanah Bhatia. Arijit Singh's soulful performance soothed the entire audience. In the opening clash Gujarat Titans host Chennai Super Kings.
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni who is known for his cool and calm approach on the pitch was seen grooving to the tune of Arijit Singh as the camera caught him at the dugout. There were reports of his unavailability prior to the match but captain cool has now confirmed his presence with a massive roar in which could be his last IPL.
ALSO READ | GT Vs CSK Live Score - Check GT Vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023
MS Dhoni is the Greatest Sportsperson of all time.pic.twitter.com/28inDdoS1H— Arnav (@ArnavMSD) March 31, 2023
Chennai Super Kings playing XI: MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, R Hangargekar
Gujarat Titans playing XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, S Senapati, S Rasheed, N Sindhu, Tushar Deshpande
Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma
Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh), Ajay Mandal (INR 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (INR 1 crore), Nishant Sindhu (INR 60 lakh), Shaik Rasheed (INR 20 lakh), Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (INR 50 lakh)