Even MS Dhoni Can't Help But Groove To Arijit Singh's Mesmerizing Voice

IPL 2023: CSK's MS Dhoni who is known for his cool and calmness on the pitch was seen grooving to the tune of Arijit as the camera caught him at the dugout.

Anirban Sarkar
Live Score Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: The Indian Premier League announced its arrival in a grand manner as the cricketing extravaganza made an explosive entrance in the 16th edition of the tournament. The IPL opening ceremony saw mesmerising performances from the likes of Rashmika Mandanna and Tammanah Bhatia. Arijit Singh's soulful performance soothed the entire audience. In the opening clash Gujarat Titans host Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni who is known for his cool and calm approach on the pitch was seen grooving to the tune of Arijit Singh as the camera caught him at the dugout. There were reports of his unavailability prior to the match but captain cool has now confirmed his presence with a massive roar in which could be his last IPL.

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT: Confirmed Playing XI 

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, R Hangargekar

Gujarat Titans playing XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT: Impact Player list

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, S Senapati, S Rasheed, N Sindhu, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma

CSK Team 2023: Full schedule for MS Dhoni's men 

  • GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs CSK on  April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST
  • RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs PBKS on  April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
  • LSG vs CSK  on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST

CSK Team 2023: Players bought at the mini auction ahead of 16th edition

Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh), Ajay Mandal (INR 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (INR 1 crore), Nishant Sindhu (INR 60 lakh), Shaik Rasheed (INR 20 lakh), Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (INR 50 lakh)
 

