IPL 2023: Veteran New Zealand player Kane Williamson suffered a serious injury during the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday. The former Kiwi skipper sustained a knee injury while fielding near the boundary rope during Chennai's innings. The incident occurred in the 13th over when Josh Little was bowling for Gujarat Titans. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a shot over square leg, which Williamson tried to stop by stretching across to his right.

Despite the effort, Williamson couldn't stop the ball from touching the boundary rope and it was called a four by the umpires. While trying to stop the ball, Williamson landed awkwardly on his right knee. This could be the end of the IPL 2023 season for Williamson, who was taken off the field by the Gujarat Titans physios. This comes as Williamson was still recovering from an elbow injury, which he suffered 15 months ago.

GT got 2 runs saved at the cost of Kane potentially getting out of the season. Sometimes fate doesn’t do a fair trade.

Such a tragic end to an exceptionally remarkable effort.#GTvsCSK #KaneWilliamson #IPL2023 #Dhoni #HardikPandya #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/LqFHivk9lL — Tushar Verma (@Vermaatushar) March 31, 2023

Gujarat Titans XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

