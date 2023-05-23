IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes GT Pacer Pay Dearly For Massive Blunder In Qualifier 1

Chennai Super Kings are currently locking horns against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. The match is being played at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the home ground of CSK. Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Chepauk ground. During the second over of CSK's innings, Darshan Nalkande, who is playing his first match of the season, dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad. As it seemed Nalkande had his first of the match, the umpire called it a no-ball.

Replays showed that Nalkande had overstepped while bowling the delivery to Gaikwad, who got another chance at the crease. Gaikwad didn't waste the opportunity and smashed the next two balls for a six and a four. The CSK opener went on to score 60 off 44 balls before being dismissed by Mohit Sharma. Nalkande, on the other hand, picked up his first wicket in the form of Ajinkya Rahane. He removed Rahane for 17 off 10 balls.

Four times champions Chennai Super Kings are taking on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023. The match is being played at the Chepauk, CSK's 'Anbuden, their fortress. Gujarat Titans are defending their title and they will have to outplay the men in yellow to inch closer to the IPL trophy. As far as Gujarat Titans' record against Chennai Super Kings goes, they have defeated the men in yellow 3 times in 3 encounters. CSK will certainly look to change this equation and give themselves the best possible chance of winning the trophy for the fifth time.

GT vs CSK: Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

GT Impact Subs: Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Image: BCCI