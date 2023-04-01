'Definitely Makes Difference': Shubman Gill Disappointed Even After His Heroics Vs CSK

The IPL 2023 kicked off with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' side on Friday. Living up to the expectations of the fans and experts Shubman Gill played an exceptional knock of 63 runs, which helped Titans pick victory over CSK by 5 wickets. While Gill was in command of the situation and GT were cruising toward the win but a mishit at the crucial stage saw Gill holding out.

Shubman Gill expressed his thoughts on his innings after the culmination of the match and showcased disappointment with the shot he played that led to his departure. The 23-year-old highlighted the importance of timing the ball well and talked about his role in the team. Here's what he said post-match.

"Little bit disappointed with myself for getting out. But getting off to a good start is very important for the team. Definitely makes a difference when you've got runs under your belt at International level. Wicket is so good as a batsman. Don't have to overhit, just have to time it well and it flies. No specific roles given to us. It's just about who gets set. We have to play the situation."

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2023 match 1

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings got off to a good start as Ruturaj Gaikwad took charge of Gujarat Titans' bowling. The CSK opener anchored the innings while getting intermittent support from other batsmen. Gaikwad's brilliant knock of 92 off 50 balls, took Chennai to a total of 178.

In reply, GT had an equally blazing start with Wriddhiman Saha firing on all cylinders. Just like CSK's innings, the Titans were also anchored by their opener, however, in place of Gaikwad it was Shubman Gill. Gill hit some classic shots to get to his 50 and was looking to take the side home. But after adding a fiery 63 on the board, Gill perished trying to clear the boundary, the score at that juncture was 138 for 4 after 15 overs. Shubman's dismissal did not ring any bells of trouble in the Gujarat camp and in the end, the familiar duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia chased the total with 4 balls to spare. GT registered a 5-wicket win over CSK in the opening game of IPL 2023.