IPL 2023: Star RCB Batsman Likely To Be Out Of Action For Three Weeks With Heel Injury

With only a week left at the start of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, RCB has suffered a huge setback. One of the prominent players from the batting lineup of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side has sustained a heel injury and now he is likely to miss almost the first half of the IPL 2023. RCB is set to open its campaign on April 2 against Mumbai Indians

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2023, RCB's squad has witnessed a depletion as Rajat Patidar has picked up a heel injury and as a consequence might miss the first three weeks of the impending season. Patidar became a sensation for RCB in IPL 2022 after he came midway in the season to replace Luvnith Sisodia, and ended up becoming the 3rd highest run-getter of RCB with 333 runs after just 7 matches. In the season, Patidar registered a century in the crunch eliminator game. The knock against LSG became the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL.

ESPNcricinfo, who is the source behind this information, stated that Patidar is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bangalore. They further reported that Patidar has been advised to take rest for 3 weeks before going through the MRI scans that will determine his participation in the remainder of the tournament. Patidar's absence would mean a selection headache for Mike Hesson and team management, moreover, the batting order may see a reshuffle with Virat Kohli again taking 8up the No.3 spot.

While Patidar is certain to miss a considerable part of the IPL 2023, his injury is not the only concern for RCB. The 2016 finalists are also unsure of Josh Hazlewood's participation. The Australian fast bowler is currently recovering from Achilles Tendonitis. Hazlewood was a part of Australia's squad that travelled to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he could not get the clearance to play either of the first two matches of the series and left for home after the 2nd Test. Hazlewood is a prominent member of the Australian side that is set to play in the World Test Championship final and the Ashes in the coming months. So, with serious competition scheduled, how likely would Hazlewood take part in the upcoming IPL is anybody's guess.