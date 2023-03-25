Mohammad Kaif Predicts LSG's 'Game Changer' For IPL 2023: 'Give Him A Free Hand To Play'

IPL 2023: With just a few days left for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, each team has started to prepare for the toughest T20 league in the world. Each franchise is full of star players and their teams would want them to perform when it is needed. Players like Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Nicholas Pooran would be one the key players every cricketing fan would have there eyes on.

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran this time will be featuring for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023 as he was bought by the franchise at a whopping price of INR 16.00 crores. Pooran is an explosive wicketkeeper-batsman and has the capability to change the match on his day. Though the West Indies cricketer has not been able to perform on his price and name in the last few seasons.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Nicholas Pooran can be a game-changer for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 if he is given a free hand by the team management.

Kaif said: 'Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul should give Pooran a free hand'

Speaking to Star Sports Mohammad Kaif said, "I feel Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul should give Pooran a free hand to play because a player like this cannot be pushed beyond a limit. You also cannot expect them to win you every match."

"You can set proper expectations with him, like if he is here to play 14-15 league matches, and if he makes Lucknow win 4-5 games, it's sufficient. Every time a player like Pooran loses his wicket, we think he didn't do well. But a power-hitter like Pooran requires mentoring, be supportive with gestures like an arm around the shoulder and motivate them to bring their natural game to the next match", Kaif said.

Nicholas Pooran has scored 912 runs at an average of 26.06 in 47 matches and has only scored four fifties. The West Indies batsman played for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 31, 2023, with the first match of the tournament to be scheduled to be played between reigning champions Gujarat Giants and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.