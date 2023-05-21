IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Strikes A Century In Do-or-die Game For RCB; Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli on Sunday smashed his second consecutive century of IPL 2023. He scored a magnificent hundred while playing in a do-or-die game against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 101 off 63 balls to help RCB post a mammoth total of 197/5 in 20 overs. Kohli reached his ton off just 60 deliveries.

With the century, Kohli broke multiple records, including the feat for most hundreds by a player in the Indian Premier League. He surpassed Chris Gayle’s record of six centuries, thus becoming the player with the most tons in IPL history. Kohli had equaled Gayle’s record in RCB’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli also became only the third player in the history of IPL to score back-to-back centuries. He joined Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler on the list. Meanwhile, Kohli is the only player in the ongoing edition of the IPL to score two centuries.

Netizens praise Kohli for playing masterful knock

Netizens are going berserk over Kohli’s brilliant batting display in the must-win match for RCB. Kohli continues the onslaught despite regularly losing wickets at the other end. His century also included 13 boundaries and one six.

Virat kohli is king

🐐 Goat

