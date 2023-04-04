On Friday, in the opening game of the IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans got the better of Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. While the result was in favor of GT, the side secured a major setback as Kane Williamson has been ruled out due to a knee injury. The Kiwi batsman sustained an injury whilst fielding.

During the 13th over of the CSK innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was in prime form in the match, smashed a delivery bowled by Joshua Little toward the deep square leg. Williamson, who was stationed there, judged his leap to perfection and took the catch however because of the friction he had to drop the ball inside to save runs, while doing so the batsman fell awkwardly on his left knee leading to a sideline treatment and then going off from the field.

GT vs CSK: Kane Williamson ruled out

As per a recent update by GT's director of cricket, Vikram Solanki, Kane Williamson has been ruled of the entire IPL 2023. "It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon,"

Will Steve Smith join GT as replacement for Kane Williamson?

With Williamson gone, GT have a slot to fill. However, it will be a herculean task to replace a player of Kane's caliber and stature, but the side may bring in a substitute. Fans, who already predicted the worst outcome in the injury scenario have put forward the name of Australian star batsman and fellow Fab 4 member Steve Smith's name. Smith, who joined the IPL 2023 expert panel, was asked recently whether he could replace Williamson at GT. To which he vehemently said he is doubtful whether he would qualify.

"I don't know if I'll qualify, I didn't even put myself in the auctions. So I don't think there's even a possibility. So, maybe next year, we will see where we go."

Meanwhile, Smith could be seen performing the duties of a broadcaster. The Australian is a part of the Star Sports experts panel but is not physically present in India. He makes his appearance through a hologram.