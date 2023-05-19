IPL Broadcasters Make Epic Goofup; Spinner's Name Flashed Over Sanju Samson During Toss

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL tie at Dharamsala Stadium. RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to field first. But a massive goof-up happened at the time of the toss.

Major goof-ups lead to massive embarrassment in PBKS vs RR IPL game

Pommie Mbangwa was on the pitch from the broadcasting team, and as per the ritual, Sanju as usual, came to have a chat with the former Zimbabwe international cricketer. But instead of showing Sanju's name, Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's name was flashed on the screen for a few seconds.

The visual stayed for a few seconds, but they instantly took it down and rectified their mistake. They then flashed Samson's name on the screen. At this decisive juncture, either Rajasthan or Punjab will face elimination from the IPL. One of both teams will end up with 12 points after the conclusion of this IPL game.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals starting XIs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR Impact Subs: Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Akash Vasisht, Kuldeep Sen, Murugan Ashwin.

PBKS Impact Subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short.