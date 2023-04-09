IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After CSK vs MI: RR, LSG On Top

IPL 2023: Saturday's doubleheader induced a drastic change in the IPL Points Table 2023. In the afternoon matchup, Rajasthan Royals secured a convincing 57-run victory over Delhi Capitals, whereas, in the evening, Chennai Super Kings overwhelmed Mumbai Indians in all departments to register a 7-wicket win. Currently, 5 teams stand on four points each, but with a superior Net Run Rate, it is RR that is sitting at the summit position.

Coming into the match at the back of two losses, Delhi Capitals wanted a respite, however, Rajasthan Royals' openers had other ideas, as they took the attack to the DC bowlers and helped the team put a huge total on the board. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler added a blistering 92 for the first wicket, and following the wicket of Jaiswal, Jos continued to boss the game. He scored 79 runs off 51 balls. Chasing 200 runs, the Capitals got off to the worst possible start as they lost Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the first over on consecutive deliveries. At 0-2, DC captain David Warner started to anchor the innings but with little support from the other end it was too big a task for the Capitals, and in the end, their innings succumbed at 142.

There's always a huge buzz among the fans whenever two of the most successful teams in the tournament- CSK and MI-face each other. Considering the iconic moments both teams have produced over the years the match was expected to propel a thrilling contest between bat and bowl. However, what transpired on the ground was a domineering display led by Ajinkya Rahane. After restricting Mumbai Indians to a meager 157, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings faced no problem, except for the initial blow in the form of Devon Convey, in chasing the target. CSK got home with 7 wickets and 11 balls to spare.

IPL 2023 Points Table 2023: RR on top with sublime NRR

A total of 5 teams are at 4 points on the IPL Points Table: But a victory over Delhi Capitals by a huge margin has given Rajasthan Royals the boost to soar to the top. Here's the complete picture of the points table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL Orange Cap 2023: Updated Orange Cap standings after CSK vs MI

The consistent flow of runs from the bat of Ruturaj Gaikwad has kept him ahead of everyone in the race to win the Orange Cap. With 189 runs in 3 matches, he currently holds the headwear. Gaikwad is followed by Warner, who has amassed 158 runs in three matches.

IPL Purple Cap 2023: Updated Purple Cap standings after CSK vs MI

With 3 for 27, Yuzvendra Chahal is the new Purple Cap holder. He sits parallel with Mark Wood as both have 8 wickets to their name. However, with a better economy rate, Chahal is at the pinnacle.

So, that was the picture that was presented after match 11 and match 12 of IPL 2023. The action at Indian Premier League is set to continue. Today, it is Super Sunday and another doubleheader is lined up. In the afternoon, KKR and GT will lock horns and in the evening a superlative encounter between PBKS and SRH is scheduled to start.

