'It Is Frustrating': Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner Comes Down Heavily On His Batsmen

DC vs RR: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals on Saturday defeated Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of IPL 2023 to win their first home-game of the season. Rajasthan emerged victorious by a massive margin of 57 runs. Delhi Capitals suffered yet another batting collapse while chasing a target of 200 runs. Apart from David Warner and Lalit Yadav, none of the batters were able to put on a show for their side. After the match, Warner slammed the DC batters and urged them to execute well on the field. Warner said it is frustrating to see his batters find fielders so frequently.

"When you are chasing 200, you need to start well. Can't take the credit away from Trent Boult. He was really good in the powerplay. It was always going to be difficult to come out here and chase 200. It is just about executing your skills. We had a couple of chop-ons last evening. We are professionals. We need to work it out. It is frustrating to hit the fielders. One of our strike bowlers went down as well. Just didn't go to plan," Warner said.

Meanwhile, Warner entered the record books as he became the first overseas player and only the third overall in IPL history to score 6000 or more runs. Warner reached the milestone while batting in the 9th over of Delhi Capitals' innings. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are the other two players with 6000 or more runs in the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Match Summary

As far as the match is concerned, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field first at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored quickly, hitting 100 runs in less than 10 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler looked in exceptional form as they both smashed a half-century each. Jaiswal started the innings by hitting five boundaries in a single over. He scored 60 off 31 balls before being dismissed by Mukesh Kumar.

Buttler went on to score 79 off 51 balls before Mukesh Kumar removed him in the 19th over. Thanks to their explosive batting and contributions from Shimron Hetmyer, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth total of 199/4 in 20 overs. In the second innings, Boult struck early to take two wickets in the opening over. Apart from Warner, Lalit Yadav, and Rilee Rossouw, none of the Delhi Capitals batters were able to cross the double-digit mark.

Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets each, while Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets to his name. Jaiswal was named the player of the match for a brilliant knock for Rajasthan Royals.

Image: BCCI