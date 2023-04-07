IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After RCB Vs KKR: PBKS, GT On Top

RCB vs KKR: The Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in match 9 of the IPL 2023 by 81 runs. Chasing the target of 205 none of the RCB batsmen were not able to make up the scoring run rate and got cheaply on low scores. However, the Bangalore-based side started off pretty well as they had not lost any wickets for the score of 43 but after Virat Kohli fell to Suni Narine it didn't take much time for Kolkata to expose the visitors' batting lineup and the other wickets fell like a deck of cards.

Coming in to bat first the Kolkata Knight Riders didn't have a good start as they lost big names like Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russell for low scores. At one point it didn't even look possible that the hosts would even reach 130 but then came Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh to the rescue and they together put up a match-winning eighth-wicket partnership and took KKR over the 200-run mark. Shardul Thakur smashed 68 runs off 29 balls which included nine fours and three sixes. Rinku and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also chipped in with good scores and hit 46 and 57 runs respectively.

Shardul Thakur had pushed the momentum back toward KKR and in front of a packed Eden Gardens, it won't have been easy to chase a target of over 200. The Royal Challengers Bangalore openers gave them a good start and were going smoothly till the fourth over. Things changed when Virat Kohli got out to Sunil Narine and then it didn't take much time for the KKR bowlers to wrap up the visitors' innings and the Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by 81 runs.

IPL 2023 Points Table: KKR dethrone RCB from the 4th spot

Kolkata Knight Riders after a whopping 81 runs victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the fourth spot and the RCB fell down to the seventh spot. KKR has a net run rate of +2.056 whereas the Bangalore-based franchise had to face a lot of loss and has a net run rate of -1.256. Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are among the top two teams and top the tally with two wins from two matches each and Rajasthan Royals sit at the fourth spot.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap Standings after RCB vs KKR match

In the updated orange cap standings after RCB vs KKR match, Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad still remains at the top spot and has 149 runs from two matches. Kyle Mayers and Shikhar Dhawan share the second and the third spot with 126 runs each whereas RCB batsman Virat Kohli has entered the top-five tally and has 103 runs from two matches. RR captain Sanju Samson sits in the fifth spot with 97 runs from two matches.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Purple Cap Standings after RCB vs KKR match

The purple cap standings have seen a lot of shift after the RCB vs KKR match as Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Varun Chakravarthy move to the second spot with five wickets after his match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. LSG bowler Mark Wood still tops the tally with eight runs whereas Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Nathan Ellis share the third, fourth, and fifth spot with five wickets each.