IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap standings after GT vs PBKS match

IPL Points Table: IPL 2023 points table witnessed a customary change as Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings in match 18 of the edition of the Indian Premier League. The match went down to the wire, however, in the end, it was Rahul Tewatia who came out celebrating after haunting PBKS once again. Mohit Sharma, for his exceptional spell, was adjudged the player of the match.

Batting first, PBKS got a tumultuous start as they lost Prabhsimran Singh on the second ball of the match. The ever-consistent Shikhar Dhawan also looked out of sorts at the Mohali Stadium and soon fell after adding 8 runs to the board. At 28 for 2 after 3.2 overs, Punjab needed a partnership to steady things. But the 37-run stand between Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jitesh Sharma turned out to be the innings' biggest one. All the batsmen in the middle order got the start but failed to capitalise the scores in the 20s into something immense and sizeable. After 20 overs PBKS put on 153 runs on the board.

In reply, GT got the best possible start as Wriddhiman Shaha once again fired from the top. Saha and Shubman Gill were scoring at the rate of more than 10 in an over, but the partnership could only take the ship till the 48-run mark as the Wicketkeeper batsman held out at that stage at the deep square leg. Saha fell after scoring a brisk 30 off 19 balls. He became the 100th wicket of Kagiso Rabada in the IPL. The wicket brought Sai Sudarshan to the crease. Gill and Sudarshan kept the scoreboard ticking but could not take it till the end. Sudarshan could not get it going this time as he got out after scoring 19 runs off 20 balls. The match started to come in balance as Hardik Pandya also perished cheaply. Needing 45 off 34, David Miller and Shubman Gill got together, the pair took the game to the end at the stage when 7 were required off the last ball. Gill's wicket in the final over flickered the interest meter at a nailbiting spot, but Rahul Tewatia made sure that the match does not go to the last ball. As 4 runs were required off 2 balls, the left-hander scooped it over the fine leg for a boundary. As the ball crossed the fence, GT registered the win by 6 wickets.

IPL 2023 Points Table: It's a trifecta at the top

With the win, GT has caused movements on the points table. Here's the updated scenario of the IPL 2023 team standings. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL 2023 Points table: Orange cap

Although it was a quiet day at the office, PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan still holds the Orange cap with 233 runs. Dhawan is followed by David Warner with 209 runs. Here's the latest picture of the Orange Cap race.

IPL 2023 Ponts Table: Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal is the holder of the Purple headwear. Chahal has 10 wickets to his name after 4 matches. Here are the Purple cap standings.

The IPL action is set to continue. Today, KKR will sqaure off against SRH. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

