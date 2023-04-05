'So Nice Of You': Rashid Khan Lauds Hardik Pandya For Having Sehri With Afghan Players

Rashid Khan took to his official Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday to extend a thank you note to the Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. The 24-year-old Afghan superstar shared a selfie, where he can be seen posing with Pandya, and Noor Ahmad. Sharing the picture on social media, Rashid thanked Pandya and said, “SEHRIIII with skipper So nice of you to join us “.

This comes a day after Gujarat Titans continued their winning run in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Facing Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in match no. 7 of IPL 2023, the defending champions pulled off a great bowling effort to restrict the home side to 162/8. Rashid Khan notably took 3/31 in the match, while Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph returned with figures of 3/41 and 2/29 respectively.

GT then cruised to the target with 11 balls remaining, courtesy of a stellar half-century by Sai Sudharsan (62 off 48). David Miller also remained unbeaten on 31 off 16, putting the team across the winnings margin. GT are now scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9.

GT IPL 2023 Schedule: Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 schedule for next five games

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

GT Team IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad

Gujarat Titans' full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.