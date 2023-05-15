CSK Vs KKR: BCCI Slaps Another Fine For Nitish Rana For Second Serious Offence In IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been punished by BCCI for violating the IPL code of conduct. As the BCCI is keen on completing the match on time, any form of delay from either team does not get spared. Something similar of the sort took place after the CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match 61 as Rana has been penalized for maintaining a slow over rate.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana has been fined a hefty sum of Rs. 24 lakhs for not being able to keep up with the defined timing of the match. Here's the official statement of IPL, where Rana has been highlighted. “As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser,” the IPL said in a statement.

Is KKR still alive for playoffs?

While Nitish Rana suffered a setback in this department, the overall match turned out to be ideal for the KKR skipper. In the match, KKR contained the MS Dhoni led side to a meager total of 144 and when it came down to chasing the target, Rana bailed out his team as well. He showcased a cautious approach chasing the total and amassed an unbeaten 57 as KKR won the match by 6 wickets with 9 balls to spare. In the match, Rinku Singh also joined forces with Nitish Rana and recorded a half-century.

With the win, KKR is still alive in the race to qualify for the playoffs by the scantest of margins. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at 7th on the IPL Points Table. They are at 12 points and with one more match left the maximum they can get to is 14 points. Though, 14 points do not come in the qualification alley but with the competition so fierce, KKR can be the team to make its way into the playoffs. What do you think, will KKR be able to make it to the playoffs? or will get eliminated? Knight Riders will play their last league match on May 20 against Lucknow Super Giants.