KKR Vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders By 1 Run

According to accuweather.com, there is a moderate chance of rain in Kolkata during the afternoon on Saturday, ranging from 43% to 61% between 1 PM and 4 PM. The likelihood of rain gradually decreases to 49% at 5 PM and 32% at 6 PM. By 7 PM, the chances of rain drop to 0%. This indicates that despite some showers earlier in the day, the KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match 68 is not likely to be affected by rain.