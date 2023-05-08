Last Updated:

KKR Vs PBKS Today IPL Match Live Score: Who Wins The Battle Of Eden Gardens?

KKR vs PBKS IPL LIVE SCORE: Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings are up against each other in Match 53 of IPL 2023. Both teams head into the match, to make their chances better to qualify for the playoffs. The live blog on republicworld.com will bring you all live updates from the venue for the KKR vs PBKS match on Monday.

Saksham nagar
KKR vs PBKS

09:20 IST, May 8th 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2023 UPDATES: Kings look to go back to winning ways

The Punjab Kings are coming off a defeat against the Mumbai Indians and would like to get back to winning ways against the Kolkata Knight Riders. 

08:49 IST, May 8th 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Knight Riders look to continue winning momentum

The Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad from their last match and will be looking to continue their winning momentum against Punjab Kings. 

08:15 IST, May 8th 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: What to expect from the Kings and Knight Riders clash?

As the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata we can expect yet another thriller in the Indian Premier League 2023. Any result in the match is possible as both the teams have very strong and balanced squads. 

07:38 IST, May 8th 2023
IPL LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers win by four wickets vs Royals in match 52

In match 52 played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, it was the Sunrisers who emerged victorious by 4 wickets. 

07:38 IST, May 8th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Titans beat Super Giants by 56 runs in match 51

In match 51 played between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, it was the Titans who emerged victorious by 56 runs. 

07:38 IST, May 8th 2023
KKR vs PBKS IPL LIVE UPDATES: Who wins the battle of Kolkata?

07:38 IST, May 8th 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Knight Riders and Kings face off in Kolkata

