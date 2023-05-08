KKR Vs PBKS Today IPL Match Live Score: Who Wins The Battle Of Eden Gardens?

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
The Punjab Kings are coming off a defeat against the Mumbai Indians and would like to get back to winning ways against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad from their last match and will be looking to continue their winning momentum against Punjab Kings.
As the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata we can expect yet another thriller in the Indian Premier League 2023. Any result in the match is possible as both the teams have very strong and balanced squads.
Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings are up against each other in Match 53 of IPL 2023. Seeing the squads and form of both the teams it is very difficult to say who wins the match in Kolkata.
