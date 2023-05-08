KKR vs PBKS Today IPL match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact players, Toss update, Dream11 tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League 2023 as they take on Punjab Kings in match 53 of the IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kings will be looking to get back to the winning ways and also grab a second win over the Knight Riders after they won match two against them by seven runs (DLS).

The Kolkata Knight Riders on one end are coming off a victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and are currently at the eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table. The Knight Riders would like to continue their winning momentum against Punjab Kings and also would like to avenge the previous defeat they faced from them in the tournament.

Punjab Kings on the other hand till now have had a bitter-and-sweet campaign and are placed in the seventh position and would look to get back to winning ways. The team would also like to keep their qualification scenarios alive after winning the match and also will look to achieve their second consecutive victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Qualification Scenario

Kolkata Knight Riders till now have played ten matches in the Indian Premier League 2023 and are currently placed in the eighth position in the points table. KKR have left four matches left in their campaign and till now they have won four matches out of the ten they have played. The team will now have to win their remaining four matches to keep their fortunes in their hands, whereas one loss from here can dent their IPL 2023 playoffs qualification chances.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Qualification Scenario

Punjab Kings started off their IPL 2023 campaign really well but now are struggling to find a place in the top four teams and are in the seventh position in the tournament points table. PBKS till now have played ten matches out of which they have been able to win five and have been on the losing side on rest five occasions. The team will at least need to win three of their remaining four matches if they want to grab a straight place in the playoffs.

READ: KKR vs PBKS Today IPL Match Live Score

KKR vs PBKS Today IPL match: Confirmed Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

KKR vs PBKS Today IPL match: Confirmed Impact Players

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee

Kolkata Knight Riders: Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson

KKR vs PBKS, Today IPL match: Toss update

PBKS won the toss and they elected to bat first.

KKR vs PBKS today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

The Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match can prove to be another thriller but eyeing the previous record, squads, and current form of both the teams, Kings are more likely to win the match against Knight Riders.

KKR vs PBKS: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma(wk)

Batters: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shikhar Dhawan, Sikander Raza, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c)

All-rounders: Andre Russell

Bowlers: Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

KKR vs PBKS IPL Pitch report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata can help the spinners as long as the game will progress but the ground has also produced many high-scoring encounters so far in the tournament. Eyeing the previous record batting at the ground can also be easy as long as the match will progress in the second innings.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

If we talk about the head-to-head record of both the teams. till now Kolkata Knight Riders have battled Punjab Kings 31 times in the Indian Premier League wherein, KKR has a slight edge over PBKS and has been victorious 20 times. Kings have also been on the winning side 11 times. However, Punjab also will have an advantage before coming into the match as they were able to beat Kolkata in their previous clash of the tournament.