'Nobody Does It On Purpose': Yashasvi Jaiswal Comments On Getting Jos Buttler Run-out

Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered again on the stage of IPL as he single-handedly guided Rajasthan Royals to a huge win against Kolkata Knight Riders. The 21-year-old smashed the fastest fifty in IPL history as Rajasthan cruised to the target with only losing the solitary wicket of Jos Buttler. But his knock came at the cost of Jos Buttler who was involved in a mix-up before getting run out in the second over.

Yashasvi made an explosive start to the run chase as he set the tone with a 26-run over off KKR skipper Nitish Rana. But things took a drastic turn in the very next over. It was Jaiswal's call for the seemingly impossible run and despite an initial hiccup Buttler chose to honour the commitment and sacrificed his wicket for the sake of Jaiswal as it seemed.

Yashasvi Jaiswal commented on the mix-up with Jos Buttler

The youngster then took it upon himself to propel Rajasthan and avenge for the mistake. Jaiswal played one of the most historical knocks in IPL history at a packed Eden Gardens on Thursday. On beings asked about the run out the opener answered, “I learn a lot from Jos bhai but today because of my wrong call he had to sacrifice his wicket and I respect that a lot. We all know it happens in the game, nobody does it on purpose."

Jaiswal also revealed he received assurances from his skipper Sanju Samson when the latter arrived at the crease. “Don’t worry, keep playing your game, you are in nice touch’ and I was ok.”

Jaiswal wasn't at all surprised to see Nitish Rana open the bowling for the home side. “No I wasn’t surprised because I knew that they can use spinners with the new ball on this wicket but when I saw Nitish bhai come and bowl, I was trying to score run and I backed myself to hit the shots.”

He went on to add, “I try to learn from every game and I learn from our legends like MS sir, Virat bhaiya, Rohit bhaiya, Jos bhai, Sanju bhaiya, I always try to learn things and see what I can change for good."