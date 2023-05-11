KKR vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes highest wicket-taker in history of IPL, pips Bravo

Yuzvendra Chahal has scripted history and has rewritten record books in the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals that is being played at the Eden Gardens. Interestingly, both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a points table logjam. Both of them have managed to secure only 10 points from their 11-odd games and are having a go at each other to avoid a possible elimination which will be certain for the one team that ends up losing this match.

Both teams have had contrasting futures. While Kolkata Knight Riders have won four of their last five matches, Sanju Samson's team on the other hand has lost five of their last six games.

KKR vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal makes history

Leaving aside the qualification scenarios for both these teams, this is a moment to cherish and savour for Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has now created an all-time IPL record. Yuzi Chahal with the wicket of KKR skipper Nitish Rana has now added 184 IPL wickets to his name. The right-handed leggie has become the highest wicket-taker of all time in the history of the tournament.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore leggie has now surpassed Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo to accomplish this feat. Chahal has had an interesting IPL jouney. He started off his IPL career with Mumbai Indians, then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore where he gained recognition and he is now an ensemble part of Rajasthan Royals' squad. Chahar has been Rajasthan's leading spinner and operates beautifully in the middle overs while getting important breakthroughs for his team. Chahal has now gone past Dwayne Bravo who has 183 wickets to his name.

Top 5 bowlers with the most IPL wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal: 184 wickets from 143 matches

Dwayne Bravo: 183 wickets from 161 matches

Piyush Chawla: 174 wickets from 176 matches

Amit Mishra: 172 wickets from 176 matches

Ravichandran Ashwin: 171 wickets from 181 matches