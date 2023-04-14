KKR Vs SRH IPL Highlights: SRH Defeat KKR By 23 Runs

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
Nitish Rana, captain, Kolkata Knight Riders: "Thanks for the compliments on the run chase. I feel the way we bowled was not according to the plans. No matter what the wicket was like, this wasn’t a 230 wicket. One odd day you’ll get an innings like Rinku had the other day, but not everyday. We batted really well, we wanted to take the game deep and then you never know. Home advantage is one thing, but we know Eden Gardens tracks always play this way, we expected 200 to be a par score here and have been preparing that way, but we need to bowl better. Today, even the main bowlers were going for runs but I can’t be too critical because these are the same bowlers who will win me a game some other time. Very happy with the fight we showed but would have loved it more if we got two points as well."
Aiden Markram, captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad: "Feels good winning away from home. Was always going to be a tight game. With their firepower we knew the total wasn't safe. Our bowlers showed character. I was fortunate that we got off to a great start. Makes life easier. We bat quite deep so you get the freedom. We all know Harry - his ability we have seen. Giving a player like that the time to face a lot of balls. He's Mr. Reliable for sure (Bhuvi). Certainly helps the dressing room. It's a great bunch of guys. It's cricket at the end of the day, always going to teach you a lesson."
Rinku and Nitish Rana's heroic goes in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad pick up a 23 runs victory over KKR.
Shardul is dismissed on the very first ball of the last over.
Rinku Singh maintains his command as KKR are inching closer.
Nitish Rana departs after a brilliant 75.
Nitish Rana has played a blinder of an inning as the KKR skipper has reached his half-century
Markande removes the dangerous Russell
Narayan Jagadeesan departs as Mayank Markande dismisses him
Nitish Rana has lightened up Eden Gardens with his excellent hitting ability.
Aiden Markram is at it again as Jansen dismisses Sunil Narine
Venkatesh Iyer fails to convert as Aiden Markram takes an easy catch. Marco Jansen has his first victim.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks up the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz to provide a first breakthrough to SRH.
Harry Brook hit the first ever century of his IPL career against KKR. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 55, as SRH set a 229-run target for the home side at Eden Gardens.
After Harry Brook reached the 90-run individual mark, Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on 32 off 16 by Andre Russell.
The 17th over concluded with Abhishek Sharma hitting a huge six to deep mid-wicket. SRH were 186/3 in 17 overs, with Brook on 84 off 47 and Sharma at 24 off 13.
Aiden Markram was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy in the final ball of the 13th over.
Aiden Markram hit two sixes and a four in the 13th over, which was bowled by Suyash Sharma. Harry Brook earlier complete his half-century in the 11th over.
Markram hit a six to complete his fifty in style injust 25 balls.
After playing 9 overs in the first innings, SRH's total stood at 85/2 with Harry Brook batting on 45 off 26 and captain Aiden Markram on 14 off 11.
With wickets falling around him, Brook reached 39 off 17 balls as the powerplay ended with SRH at 65/2.
Having started the 5th over with Mayank's wicket, Andre Russell removed Rahul Tripathi on 9 off 4, reducing SRH to 57/2.
Andre Russell registered his first wicket of the match by dismissing Mayank Agarwal in the first ball of the fourth over. However, no. 3 batsman Rahul Tripathi opened his account with another boundary.
Brook reached the individual mark of 31 run after facing just 11 balls, with the help of two sixes and four fours. SRH were 43/0 in 3 overs vs KKR.
Harry Brook got off the mark with a four in the very first ball of the match in the first over bowled by Umesh Yadav. He hit another four in the fourth ball, before playing a ramp shot for another four in the fifth ball.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
Nitish Rana won the coin toss and opted to bowl first at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana
KKR will have the services of Liton Das and Jason Roy for the game against SRH, having heavily relied on Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh for wins in the last two games.