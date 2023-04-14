KKR Vs SRH IPL Highlights: SRH Defeat KKR By 23 Runs

Nitish Rana, captain, Kolkata Knight Riders: "Thanks for the compliments on the run chase. I feel the way we bowled was not according to the plans. No matter what the wicket was like, this wasn’t a 230 wicket. One odd day you’ll get an innings like Rinku had the other day, but not everyday. We batted really well, we wanted to take the game deep and then you never know. Home advantage is one thing, but we know Eden Gardens tracks always play this way, we expected 200 to be a par score here and have been preparing that way, but we need to bowl better. Today, even the main bowlers were going for runs but I can’t be too critical because these are the same bowlers who will win me a game some other time. Very happy with the fight we showed but would have loved it more if we got two points as well."