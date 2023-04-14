Last Updated:

KKR Vs SRH IPL Highlights: SRH Defeat KKR By 23 Runs

KKR vs SRH Live Score: Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders and Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to clash in match number 19 of IPL 2023. Both teams are at 4 and 2 points, the KKR vs SRH live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for commentary and LIVE updates of KKR vs SRH IPL match today in Kolkata.

IPL 2023
 
KKR vs SRH

06:31 IST, April 15th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: 'One odd day you’ll get an innings like Rinku': Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana, captain, Kolkata Knight Riders: "Thanks for the compliments on the run chase. I feel the way we bowled was not according to the plans. No matter what the wicket was like, this wasn’t a 230 wicket. One odd day you’ll get an innings like Rinku had the other day, but not everyday. We batted really well, we wanted to take the game deep and then you never know. Home advantage is one thing, but we know Eden Gardens tracks always play this way, we expected 200 to be a par score here and have been preparing that way, but we need to bowl better. Today, even the main bowlers were going for runs but I can’t be too critical because these are the same bowlers who will win me a game some other time. Very happy with the fight we showed but would have loved it more if we got two points as well."

06:31 IST, April 15th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE: What did Aiden Markram say after registering win against Kolkata?

Aiden Markram, captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad: "Feels good winning away from home. Was always going to be a tight game. With their firepower we knew the total wasn't safe. Our bowlers showed character. I was fortunate that we got off to a great start. Makes life easier. We bat quite deep so you get the freedom. We all know Harry - his ability we have seen. Giving a player like that the time to face a lot of balls. He's Mr. Reliable for sure (Bhuvi). Certainly helps the dressing room. It's a great bunch of guys. It's cricket at the end of the day, always going to teach you a lesson."

23:23 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: SRH defeat KKR by 23 runs

Rinku and Nitish Rana's heroic goes in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad pick up a 23 runs victory over KKR.

23:12 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Shardul goes back

Shardul is dismissed on the very first ball of the last over.

23:10 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: could Rinku Singh be the saviour?

Rinku Singh maintains his command as KKR are inching closer.

23:10 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Nitish Rana departs after a valiant effort

Nitish Rana departs after a brilliant 75.

22:28 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Nitish Rana holds the fort

Nitish Rana has played a blinder of an inning as the KKR skipper has reached his half-century

22:28 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Andre Russell goes back

Markande removes the dangerous Russell

22:13 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: SRH finally have their man

Narayan Jagadeesan departs as Mayank Markande dismisses him

22:06 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Nitish Rana supremacy

Nitish Rana has lightened up Eden Gardens with his excellent hitting ability.

21:49 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Jansen has his second

Aiden Markram is at it again as Jansen dismisses Sunil Narine

21:49 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Marco Jansen strikes

Venkatesh Iyer fails to convert as Aiden Markram takes an easy catch. Marco Jansen has his first victim.

21:43 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws first blood

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks up the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz to provide a first breakthrough to SRH.

21:18 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers Hyderabad set 228-run target as Brook hits 100

Harry Brook hit the first ever century of his IPL career against KKR. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 55, as SRH set a 229-run target for the home side at Eden Gardens.

21:02 IST, April 14th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Abhishek Sharma perishes on 32 off 16

After Harry Brook reached the 90-run individual mark, Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on 32 off 16 by Andre Russell.

20:57 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Harry Brook reaches 80-run mark, Abhishek Sharma jumps in

The 17th over concluded with Abhishek Sharma hitting a huge six to deep mid-wicket. SRH were 186/3 in 17 overs, with Brook on 84 off 47 and Sharma at 24 off 13.

20:41 IST, April 14th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Brook continues to strike after Markram falls

Aiden Markram was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy in the final ball of the 13th over. 

20:31 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Aiden Markram complete his half-century after Brook's 50

Aiden Markram hit two sixes and a four in the 13th over, which was bowled by Suyash Sharma. Harry Brook earlier complete his half-century in the 11th over.

Markram hit a six to complete his fifty in style injust 25 balls.

20:17 IST, April 14th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad looking strong after 9 overs

After playing 9 overs in the first innings, SRH's total stood at 85/2 with Harry Brook batting on 45 off 26 and captain Aiden Markram on 14 off 11.

20:06 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score: Powerplay ends with SRH on 65/2

With wickets falling around him, Brook reached 39 off 17 balls as the powerplay ended with SRH at 65/2.

19:59 IST, April 14th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Score: Russell ends over with another wicket

Having started the 5th over with Mayank's wicket, Andre Russell removed Rahul Tripathi on 9 off 4, reducing SRH to 57/2.

19:54 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score: Dre Russ draws first blood; SRH 50/1

Andre Russell registered his first wicket of the match by dismissing Mayank Agarwal in the first ball of the fourth over. However, no. 3 batsman Rahul Tripathi opened his account with another boundary.

19:46 IST, April 14th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Score: Harry Brook punishing KKR bowlers

Brook reached the individual mark of 31 run after facing just 11 balls, with the help of two sixes and four fours. SRH were 43/0 in 3 overs vs KKR.

19:36 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score: Sunrisers off the mark in style

Harry Brook got off the mark with a four in the very first ball of the match in the first over bowled by Umesh Yadav. He hit another four in the fourth ball, before playing a ramp shot for another four in the fifth ball. 

19:28 IST, April 14th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Score: Check SRH playing XI vs KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

19:28 IST, April 14th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Score: Check KKR playing XI vs SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

19:27 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score: Kolkata win the toss, opt to bowl

Nitish Rana won the coin toss and opted to bowl first at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

16:11 IST, April 14th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

15:44 IST, April 14th 2023
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Kolkata Knight Riders full team

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

15:04 IST, April 14th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders team news

KKR will have the services of Liton Das and Jason Roy for the game against SRH, having heavily relied on Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh for wins in the last two games.

