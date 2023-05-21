Lasith Malinga Disagrees With Massive MS Dhoni Claim On CSK Youngster

Matheesha Pathirana has been a revelation for Chennai Super Kings, who defeated Delhi Capitals to clinch an IPL playoff berth. The Sri Lankan bowler has been the face of the relatively unknown Chennai bowling lineup and has done brilliantly to keep the shape at the top. MS Dhoni's guidance has been a big lesson for the youngster in this campaign.

Pathirana's action resembles the former Sri Lankan international Lasith Malinga, who is currently the bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals. The ex-Mumbai Indians fast bowler appeared to have expressed disagreement over MS Dhoni's claim of not involving Pathirana in Test cricket.

Lasith Malinga disagrees with MS Dhoni

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, the bowler opened up on the topic.

"MS Dhoni is saying he should just play ICC tournaments. I wonder if he's just saying that for fun (laughs). It's hard to do that when you're playing for the national team.

'I think anyone who tells him not to play red-ball cricket is doing that because they think he will get injured. I played red-ball cricket first. No one said anything like that to me. I played red-ball cricket between 2004 to 2010, but I had a 16-year international career, and I played a lot of IPL, plus Big Bash and all the other leagues.'

"In all that time I never left the field after injuring a hamstring, or a groin, or my back, or my calf. Maybe a lot of people will oppose me, but I don't think we should just presume that he will get injured. I've played cricket this way and bowled like him, so I know what the challenges are."

He further added, "You can get bone injuries, but that is down to the effort you put in every ball. But I would tell him: get your Test cap. Maybe you'll play just one. Maybe you'll play 10. Maybe you will play 100 - who knows?

"When he plays 15-20 Tests, he will develop not just his bowling fitness and his skill, but also figure out how to set batters up for dismissals, and how to put a spell together. That's not something you can just tell him about. He has to do it to understand it properly. If when he starts playing Tests, his body starts reacting badly, then you can reassess," Malinga said.