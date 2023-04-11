Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: In the 16th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals. Both these heavyweights are yet to secure a victory and will look to outplay each other to get their respective campaigns going. Unfortunately for both these teams, they have been plagued with multiple injury issues and are still trying to get their best XI on the park. The match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the iconic ground will witness the finalists of IPL 2020 playing against each other.

Delhi Capitals over the years have heavily depended upon Indian opener and the winning captain of the 2018 U-19 World Cup Prithvi Shaw. The Mumbai-based batter and his prowess in working the ball have been much talked about, but it seems that he hasn't been able to repay the faith of his franchise so far. It is not just the case of this IPL, but if we have a look at Shaw's performance in the 2022 IPL, Shaw failed miserably and looked completely out of touch. The Delhi Capitals led by David Warner also tried Shaw as an impact player in a match against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, but he perished without even scoring a single run off his bat. In his last seven innings, the Mumbai-based youngster has scored only 63 runs at an average of 9. Prithvi started on a very positive note against Mumbai but couldn't make it through the all-important powerplay. Prithvi's innings ended when he was batting on 15 off 10 deliveries.

ALSO READ | DC vs MI IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Here's how the netizens reacted to Shaw's innings and poor form

Prithvi Shaw was a Good Talent Once upon a time and then we don't know what happened....#MIvsDC #CricketTwitter #IPL2023 #PrithviShaw — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) April 11, 2023

What a disastrous run for what is otherwise a phenomenal talent. #PrithviShaw disappointing yet again. Was looking good. — Mama Miyan (@mamaNmiyan) April 11, 2023

Shaw is a major disappointment. Playing in IPL for years now, yet not able to crack that one season that gets him into the national side. Was so looking forward to see him this season but it's the same old story.#PrithviShaw #DCvsMI — Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) April 11, 2023

Prithvi shaw going the unmukt chand way — Khwaiysh (@khwaiyshh) April 8, 2023

Mumbai Indians starting XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Delhi Capitals starting XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman