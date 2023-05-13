The MI vs GT game had the Paltan go gaga over Suryakumar Yadav. The right-handed batsman smashed an incredible innings while remaining unbeaten to keep Mumbai’s hopes high. IPL 2023 season has remained a rollercoaster journey for the franchise, But Sky ascended the hopes for MI to shine. However, one shot by the batsman was an instant hit, and cricketing icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Liam Livingstone could not hold their reactions.

Mumbai Indians opened with a powerful approach as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan sent the ball flying into the stands. Suryakumar Yadav then took the matter into his own hands and became the game's star after smashing a ton. The Wankhede was roaring for him, and the batsman displayed some incredible shots that left everyone talking.

Suryakumar Yadav amazes the God of Cricket

While bowling against Mohammed Shami in the MI vs GT game, Sky tried to play a cover drive. But the ball hit the edge and went over the third man for a six. The shoe left several people amazed, including the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The camera showed him doing the actions of Yadav after he struck the ball.

How do you hit a cover drive but get it over third man for six?



We watched SKY do it here and still can't understand. What about you? 😵‍💫#IPLonJioCinema #MIvGT pic.twitter.com/kg9QU7jxuW — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 12, 2023

The incredible shot by Surya also had Liam Livingstone talking about it. On Twitter, he shared a few emojis of his reaction being blown away after the moment.

Suryakumar Yadav struck 103 runs off 49 balls to take Mumbai to the score of 218 off 5 wickets. GT tried to fire back, but MI was certainly tough to beat in their home venue. Mumbai Indians are at number four at the IPL 2023 point table while Gujarat Titans soar up to number one, both qualified for the playoffs.