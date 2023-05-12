Yashasvi Jaiswal became the talk of the town for the cricketing world, courtesy of his unbeaten 98 off 47 balls, that led Rajasthan Royals to a nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night. Before the game was through, Jaiswal struck the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League. As the match concluded, Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s comment on one of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Instagram post from 2020 became a talking point among fans.

Yashasvi Jaiswal took to his official Instagram handle on March 31, 2020, and shared videos of his terrific double-century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. “#Throwback to this unforgettable moment when I was on my way to a 100 during Vijay Hazare. And then 200 in the same game,” Jaiswal wrote while captioning the post. Rohit Sharma reacted to the post and lauded the youngster with great praise, using only two words. “Next Superstar,” said the Mumbai Indians’ captain.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Instagram post from 2020

Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion in the RR squad and what followed next

21-year-old Jaiswal made his debut in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals in 2020 and never looked back. RR roped him in for a whopping INR 2.40 crore in the 2020 auction, on the back of an impressive U-19 World Cup and domestic campaign. Leading India in the Under 19 World Cup 2020, Jaiswal hit 400 runs in total. He also became the youngest Indian to register a double century in List A cricket, at the age of just 17 years old.

He has featured regularly in the RR squad since the 2021 season, where he hit 249 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 148.21, In the 2022 season, Jaiswal notched up 258 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 132.99, but couldn’t prove that he is consistent. However, the IPL 2023 season turned out to be one of his best as he leads the list of top-run scorers for RR.

Having played 12 games so far this season, the youngster’s run tally stands at 575 runs at an average of 52.27 and a strike rate of 167.15. Earlier this season, he smashed his maiden IPL century, scoring 124 runs against Mumbai Indians in Match 35. He has proved to be a great asset to the team who are chasing their first title win in 15 years.