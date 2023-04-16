MI Vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar Debuts For Mumbai Indians, Sends Netizens Into Euphoria

Quick links:
IMAGE: Twitter (@mipaltan)
MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. As far as the history between both these teams goes, Mumbai have always enjoyed an upper hand against their favourite opponents, the Kolkata Knight Riders. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma isn't starting in the eleven due to a stomach bug. Mumbai are currently in the 9th spot and have won only one match in the ongoing tournament so far. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have won two out of their four IPL games this season. The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
As far as this match is concerned, it is a special occasion for the Tendulkar family. Arjun Tendulkar, who was picked up by the Mumbai outfit in the 2022 mega auctions has finally made his debut for the men in blue & gold. Arjun has finally made his debut for the Mumbai Indians and this has got the Netizens excited. Arjun was also seen chatting with his dad Sachin Tendulkar ahead of this crucial clash
मुंबई-𝙆𝘼𝙍𝙎#OneFamily #ESADay #MIvKKR #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @ril_foundation @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/XTNJxJyvH1— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar giving cap to Rohit Sharma.— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 16, 2023
Rohit Sharma giving cap to Arjun Tendulkar.
Circle of Life. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nNjKRgyn66
Arjun Tendulkar debut🤞🤞#MIvsKKR— Vinay (@vinay5657) April 16, 2023
Arjun Tendulkar is tall as f protein really unlocked his genes or his mother is tall or HGH— Odd man (@Jerrysaurus1) April 16, 2023
First Over Of Arjun Tendulkar.— KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR 🇮🇳🚀 (@kapildevtamkr) April 16, 2023
4 runs in his First over of IPL.
Looking Exciting & Energetic.
Sara Tendulkar is also Enjoying,
Arjun Bowling.#MIvsKKR #ArjunTendulkar #MivKkr pic.twitter.com/opQbDySlko
Tendulkar 🔥🔥🔥🔥#ArjunTendulkar pic.twitter.com/wMhDhdDEBI— Star Cricket (@DakshTi80278995) April 16, 2023
Good start by Arjun Tendulkar at the premium level ✌️✌️— Popeye - The Sailor Man (@HelloWorld0603) April 16, 2023
Have always fancied his bowling !!
Dream come true for Arjun Tendulkar.— MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) April 16, 2023
That moment,that emotion when he received his debut cap from Captian Rohit Sharma.@mipaltan #OneFamily #ESADay pic.twitter.com/hLyn9VBwFp
Excellent 1st over by #ArjunTendulkar— Agent on 28thApril (@saiprakash39) April 16, 2023
Congratulations for you bebut 👏👏🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/XtMvYlfazR
Arjun Tendulkar is finally playing against @KKRiders .. ☺️☺️ his IPL debut.. hope the lad does well#KKRvsMI #MIvsKKR— SSG (@StSasidharan) April 16, 2023
IPL debut ✅— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023
Opening the bowling ✅
Say hello to Arjun Tendulkar 👋
Go well 👍 👍
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CcXVDhfzmi #TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/J8vFYhLCIv
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai Indians: V Vinod, Rohit Sharma, R Singh, K Kartikeya, A Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders: A Sudhakar Roy, Mandeep Singh, D Wiese, V Arora, S Sharma
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.