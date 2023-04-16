Last Updated:

MI Vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar Debuts For Mumbai Indians, Sends Netizens Into Euphoria

MI vs KKR: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has finally made his debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders

Jishu Bhattacharya
Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL debut

MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. As far as the history between both these teams goes, Mumbai have always enjoyed an upper hand against their favourite opponents, the Kolkata Knight Riders. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma isn't starting in the eleven due to a stomach bug. Mumbai are currently in the 9th spot and have won only one match in the ongoing tournament so far. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have won two out of their four IPL games this season. The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

As far as this match is concerned, it is a special occasion for the Tendulkar family. Arjun Tendulkar, who was picked up by the Mumbai outfit in the 2022 mega auctions has finally made his debut for the men in blue & gold. Arjun has finally made his debut for the Mumbai Indians and this has got the Netizens excited. Arjun was also seen chatting with his dad Sachin Tendulkar ahead of this crucial clash

Here's how the Netizens reacted

MI vs KKR: Starting XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

MI vs KKR: Impact Substitutes

Mumbai Indians: V Vinod, Rohit Sharma, R Singh, K Kartikeya, A Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: A Sudhakar Roy, Mandeep Singh, D Wiese, V Arora, S Sharma

