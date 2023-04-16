MI Vs KKR: Former India Pacer Heaps Praise On Venkatesh Iyer After Stunning IPL Century

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Former India women's cricket team pacer Jhulan Goswami on Sunday heaped praise on Venkatesh Iyer after the latter smashed a century in the IPL. Iyer achieved the feat while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. With this, Iyer became the first KKR player after Brendon McCullum to smash a century in the IPL. McCullum had scored a hundred in the inaugural match of the IPL in 2008. Since then, no other player from the franchise had reached the three-digit mark.

Goswami lauded Iyer for becoming the first player in more than 15 years to hit a century for KKR in the IPL. Goswami said that Iyer treated KKR fans with a century 15 years after McCullum achieved the feat. She went on to add that Iyer's knock will go down in history. Iyer was named the player of the match for his masterful knock despite KKR finishing on the losing side in the match. As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets.

"After 15 years of wait @venkateshiyer has retreated the #KKR fans with a 2nd century after #McCullum - definitely going down in history!" Goswami said in her tweet.

After 15 years of wait @venkateshiyer has retreated the #KKR fans with a 2nd century after #McCullum - definitely going down in history! 💜👑@KKRiders #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/AK65fsmYg4 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 16, 2023

KKR vs MI: Playing XIs and substitutes

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.

Substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya.

