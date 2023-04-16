Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer Scores 2nd Century For KKR In 15 Years, Netizens Laud His Knock

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Venkatesh Iyer hit the first of his IPL career and also the second in the IPL 2023 vs Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Saksham nagar
Venkatesh Iyer

MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Venkatesh Iyer slammed his first hundred in the Indian Premier League and played an inning of 104 runs off 51 balls. His innings consisted of six fours and nine sixes and paced his innings at a strike rate of 203.92. At last, his innings helped the visitors reach a first-innings score of 185/5. 

On a batting-friendly Wankhede pitch, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. Team captain Rohit Sharma was not a part of the playing XI and in his place, Suryakumar Yadav led the team. Batting first Kolkata Knight Riders didn't have a good start as they lost their first three wickets very quickly and it was Venkatesh Iyer who remained till the end of the innings and took the team to a competitive total.

KKR vs MI: Venkatesh Iyer slams maiden IPL century

Venkatesh Iyer also became the first batsman to hit a century for the Kolkata Knight Riders after Brendon McCullum played memorable 158-run innings against RCB in the opening match of the IPL 2008. 

Netizens laud Venkatesh Iyer after he slams maiden IPL hundred 

The fans on social media also came up with different reactions and lauded the left-handed batsman. 

Mumbai Indians need 186 runs in  20 overs if they want to register their second win in the IPL 2023. 

