IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer Scores 2nd Century For KKR In 15 Years, Netizens Laud His Knock

MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Venkatesh Iyer slammed his first hundred in the Indian Premier League and played an inning of 104 runs off 51 balls. His innings consisted of six fours and nine sixes and paced his innings at a strike rate of 203.92. At last, his innings helped the visitors reach a first-innings score of 185/5.

On a batting-friendly Wankhede pitch, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. Team captain Rohit Sharma was not a part of the playing XI and in his place, Suryakumar Yadav led the team. Batting first Kolkata Knight Riders didn't have a good start as they lost their first three wickets very quickly and it was Venkatesh Iyer who remained till the end of the innings and took the team to a competitive total.

KKR vs MI: Venkatesh Iyer slams maiden IPL century

💯 for @venkateshiyer! 👏 👏



This has been a stunning knock ⚡️ ⚡️



He has overcome an injury to notch up his maiden IPL TON! 💪 💪



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CcXVDhfzmi#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/BiNC0gDDbJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023

Venkatesh Iyer also became the first batsman to hit a century for the Kolkata Knight Riders after Brendon McCullum played memorable 158-run innings against RCB in the opening match of the IPL 2008.

Netizens laud Venkatesh Iyer after he slams maiden IPL hundred

The fans on social media also came up with different reactions and lauded the left-handed batsman.

Open with Venky in Indian team too... It's soo clutch player ❤❤😍 — NitiSh Raj (@Nitishraj1501) April 16, 2023

Venky is the first kkr batsman has scored Fastest 100 for his team — Being an BJPian & RCB (@RCBlover000) April 16, 2023

That's definitely a brilliant century for Venkatesh Iyer...🔥

What a performance...💥💫

He was hurt at his knee earlier in the innings. But, he didn't stop and achieved a magnificent ton...💯



Brilliant knock ⭐#Venkatesh #MIvKKR — Shirsha Bhattacharyya (@Shirsha_18) April 16, 2023

So well done Venky. Hope @BCCI gets him back in. — Anoop Mitra (@anoopmitra) April 16, 2023

Mumbai Indians need 186 runs in 20 overs if they want to register their second win in the IPL 2023.